Growth Alliance helping bring business to Springfield

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance has launched a new Thrive Ally program to help potential relocators and new residents moving to the area get connected to the community and local resources through trained community advocates.

SSGA is recruiting a diverse group of passionate community members from various backgrounds who can help ease that transition process for people moving to the community, or those who have been here longer but haven’t been able to connect to the area.

Research shows that people often decide to stay or leave a city based on how easy it is to acclimate to the community. Springfield has a lot of great things to offer that someone new to the area may not know about. SSGA hopes this program will help encourage those moving here to make Springfield their permanent home.

A key part of the Ally program is the website database that displays bios of all the Thrive Ally team members. Each Ally profile highlights the topics on which they can provide insight for those potential or new residents who share similar interests.

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) is committed to pursuing the economic prosperity and growth for Sangamon County and the City of Springfield, Illinois. Founded in 2018, the public-private sector partnership is dedicated to advancing economic development efforts in Springfield and Sangamon County.

For those interested in becoming Thrive Ally members or learning more about Springfield, go to

https://www.thriveinspi.org/living-in-spi/connect/thrive-ally/

Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance

531 E Washington St 5th floor, Springfield, IL 62701

http://www.ThriveInSPI.org