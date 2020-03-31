Grocery shopping? Try out these dietician approved frozen and non-perishable foods

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Now more than ever, it’s important to minimize going out in public; and during this stay at home order, that can include decreasing the amount we go to the grocery store each week.

While people should avoid “panic buying” or hoarding necessary supplies (we’ve all seen the empty toilet paper shelves), we CAN pick and choose foods that will stay fresh for the long haul.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with Harvest Market’s Registered Dietician, Emily Dupuis, who shares some of her favorite frozen and non-perishable foods.

Emily’s Favorites:

Ancient Harvest Organic Quinoa: Pair this easy, microwavable side dish with chicken, fish, or vegetables for a source of healthy grains (well, pseudocereals to be exact). Better yet, it keeps in your pantry and cooks in 90 seconds! Dried and canned beans: One of Emily’s favorite foods because of its versatility. Whirl them up and make hummus, bean dip, or even these kid-approved black bean brownies. Looking to remove some of the sodium? Just rinse and drain canned beans to remove about 40% of the sodium. Just Bare Breakfast Dark Chicken Sausage Patty: minimally processed, antibiotic free and an easy breakfast protein that keeps right in your freezer. Harvest Market frozen meats: The grocery store also makes it easy on people looking to buy meat that’s already frozen. We’re talking a whole section of chicken breasts, thighs, and wings ready to be thawed OR tossed in the freezer at home for the long-haul. Canned vegetables: Do not be afraid! Emily says canned vegetables get a bad rap for not being as nutritious as fresh produce, but that isn’t always the case. Canned foods are flash steamed at the peak of their freshness and lock in essential vitamins and minerals. Plus, eating canned vegetables is always going to be a healthier choice than avoiding them.

Busting Myths: Are there certain foods I can eat to boost my immune system to better protect me from COVID-19?

Emily says, NO:

“Many Registered Dietitians, scientists and health professionals are trying desperatley to inform the public that there really is no such thing as foods that boost your immunity. Foods that can contribute vitamins, minerals and necessary macronutrients to keep us functioning well are important but also important is adequate sleep, not smoking, being physically active and reducing stress. Most health professionals, myself included, will tell you that eating a varied diet with lots of fruits, veggies, lean proteins/fish/seafood, nuts seeds, heart healthy oils and whole grains is the best way to go. And we can be doing all the “right” things and still get sick.”

So there you have it! Get lots of sleep, focus on real, whole foods and of course… don’t stop washing your hands.