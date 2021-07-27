Grilled cheese roll-ups and ice cream nachos with Reid and Aubrey

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s time for Heather Roberts’ niece and nephew, Reid & Aubrey’s, annual visit to central Illinois. They’re helping Aunt Heather in the ciKitchen whip up some easy grilled cheese roll-ups and ice cream nachos.

ICE CREAM NACHOS TOPPING IDEAS:
whipped cream
chocolate syrup
maraschino cherries
rainbow sprinkles
crushed cookies
chocolate chips
chopped fruit chunks
caramel
peanut butter sauce
wet walnuts
other candy / crushed up candy bars

Ice cream supplies came from Costco and Aldi.

GRILLED CHEESE ROLL UPS
INGREDIENTS:
8 slices white bread, crusts trimmed 8 slices Wisconsin cheddar cheese
1/4 cup unsalted butter

Click here for directions.

