greener goods helping people live their best low waste life

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Tara Allen, owner of greener goods, shares more about her shop in Mahomet.

I’m all about helping the average person live their best low waste life. We’ve been taught that recycling is the answer to all of the plastics that we use. However, the fact is that only 9% of plastics are recycled so we need to change what we buy and choose more eco-friendly options whenever possible.

I think people are really fascinated by items like shampoo bars and dish blocks that work just as well as the traditional soaps we purchase in plastic bottles.



I help people find simple, sustainable swaps without feeling like they are making a sacrifice.

People should know that living sustainably does not have to happen all at once. When you run out of single use plastic bags, replace them with a reusable or choose to use Tupperware already on hand. Out of laundry detergent? Switch to sheets that are packaged in cardboard.

My brick and mortar allows people to see what options are out there, gain a little insight and rethink their purchases. I also host some recycling programs through Rubicon and TerraCycle and am currently collecting old pumpkins so that they become food for farm animals rather than ending up in the landfill.

I’m on a low waste journey and invite Central Illinois to come along!

I’m always looking for sustainable alternatives to anything that I use on a regular basis that produces waste. As far as I know, I’m the only shop of this kind within 100 miles or so.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Pink Friday – NOV. 19TH

The Reds of Christmas in Monticello.

Village Christmas in Mahomet.

I’m excited to be partnering with Karma Trade as their first outpost!

greener goods

601 E Main St #108

Mahomet, IL 61853

http://www.shopgreenergoods.com