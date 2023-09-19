Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Have you ever found yourself gazing at your yard, wondering about the mysteries it holds or seeking guidance to make your beloved houseplants flourish? Well, wonder no more! We’re excited to announce that our friends at Mid American Gardener will be joining us from time to time to dive deep into all things green and growing.

Hosted by the knowledgeable and passionate Tinisha Spain, along with a team of expert panelists, this segment promises to be your go-to source for tackling tough gardening questions and addressing timely issues that you might be facing in your yard.