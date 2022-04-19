Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, is mixing things up for a taco Tuesday.

Greek Salad Tacos

4 Fresh Chicken Breast

1 C Greek Dressing, Split in 1/2

3 C Shredded Romaine

3/4 C Diced Cucumbers

1 C Diced Tomato

1/2 C Sliced Black Olives

1/4 C Diced Cilantro

1 C Crumbled Feta

1 C Tzatziki

Marinate the 4 Chicken Breast in 1/2 C of Greek Dressing for at least 30 minutes. Grill Chicken for 2 Minutes on each side and then finish baking in the oven until internal temp is 165. Let chicken cool and then slice into thin strips.

Combine Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Cilantro with the remaining Greek Dressing and gently toss.

Warm each tortilla in a skillet. Fill with Greek Salad, Sliced Chicken, Crumbled Feta and Drizzle with Tzatziki.

Serve Immediately and Enjoy!