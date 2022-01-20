Great time to work on your fitness with amenities offered at Leonhard Recreation Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tackle Your 2022 Fitness Goals at Leonhard Recreation Center!
-Great amenities (walking track, weight room, indoor playground)
-Affordable pricing (get a membership today!)
-Welcoming atmosphere
More information: https://champaignparks.com/11-ways-to-tackle-your-2022-fitness-goals-at-leonhard-recreation-center/

Martens Center is still under construction and with potential opening this summer!
-Innovative new facility will be located at Human Kinetics Park on Market Street (near Marketplace Mall)
-More information: https://champaignparks.com/martenscenter/

