Great Futures Showcase with Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our Mission: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The after-school hours and summer non-school days can be some of the most threatening times for young people, especially those who are challenged with difficult economic, family and neighborhood environments.







Our work at DMBGC is to be a beacon of safety, support, and hope for all youth in our community. With a focus of providing programs and services to youth at our main site location as well as in the community; our doors and our arms are open wide to give young people:

A safe place to learn and grow…

Ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals…

Life-enhancing programs and character development experiences…

Engaging, fun, memorable experiences…

Hope and opportunity

Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club has remained a solid support system for our Kids & Families even throughout the Pandemic through our Academic Support Program. Kids received support with online learning, two meals/day + snack, and ultimately a safe place to go when schools were closed. We are proud to have distributed over 5,000 meals since the start of the pandemic to not only Club families, but to anyone in need. Our doors continue to remain open to serve Kids and families who need us most.

This event, our Great Futures Showcase, will help to continue support programs like these. This year, our viewers support means more than ever as we continue to navigate through the Pandemic to ensure Kids in our community can all experience Great Futures!

Samarion’s story will be one of the featured premiere stories during the LIVE event. He has been coming to the Club since he was four years old and has partook in countless Club programs and activities. He is a prime example of a “Club Kid” and encompasses our Mission- “whatever it takes to help Kids who need us most.”

EVENT:

Great Futures Showcase (formerly Steak N Burger)- Thursday, April 8th at 6 PM.

For many years, Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club’s Great Futures Dinner (formerly Steak-N-Burger), has brought friends of the Club together to celebrate the positive impact the Club is making on the lives of Kids who need us most. Due to the Pandemic, we had to quickly pivot to a virtual event in 2020. While restrictions with the Pandemic have lessened, the safety of our Kids & supporters continues to come first. With so many uncertainties, we have made the decision to hold our 2021 Great Futures Showcase virtually as well.

This year’s virtual Showcase format promises to be fun and entertaining! You’ll hear heartwarming documentary style stories of our featured Youth, their challenges, and how the Club has helped them discover their path to Greater Futures. It is sure to be great show emceed by none other than long time Club supporter & WCIA’s, Jennifer Roscoe. As part of our LIVE show our youth will be participating in activities such as planting flower pots that YOU as a viewer and supporter will have a chance to “take home.” We have not one but TWO Featured Guest Speakers: Boys & Girls Club of America President, Jim Clark and Fighting Illini Head Football Coach, Bret Bielema.

A link to view the show can be found on our website at dmbgc.org

Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club

201 E. Park Street

Champaign, IL 61820