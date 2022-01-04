Great book club option books with Champaign Public Library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Great for reads for book clubs:

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

• Registration is open for our virtual author visit from Madeline Miller, author of The Song of Achilles and Circe, which will take place on March 3 at 7 PM. Miller’s retellings of Greek myths have earned her a huge following, and this will be a fantastic event. Get all the details at champaign.org/events.

• If you’ve got crafty kids and teens, we have take and make kits! New kits are available every Monday at the Douglass Branch Library and every Thursday at the Main Library. This week’s kits include a galaxy globe for teens, origami bookmarks for kids, and a fun winter-themed craft for preschoolers.

• Bring your New Year’s goals to the next level! Business and life coach Sparkle Sanders will teach you how to fireproof your goals in an in-person workshop on Monday, January 10 at 7 PM. She’ll share strategies for keeping yourself motivated and moving forward, even when things get tough.