“Great Big Family Christmas” concert with Sidewalk Prophets

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Great Big Family Productions presents Sidewalk Prophet’s “Great Big Family Christmas”.

Join Dove Award winning band Sidewalk Prophet’s as they welcome you out from the cold of winter, and into the warmth of the Great Big Family Room. The Great Big Family Christmas is all about making Christmas memories, and most importantly celebrating the birth of Christ.

The night features an immersive Christmas concert experience featuring Sidewalk Prophet’s original Christmas music, as well as, the hit songs that you know and love. In addition to the music, this night full of surprises, and some specials gifts too.

To cap things off, the tour ends each night by raising funds for a local charity or individual in need and has a goal of giving away over 1 million dollars to those in need within the next 10 years.

Bring your friends, bring your family, bring a stranger because this Christmas we’re all a part of the Great Big Family, and we’re gonna celebrate!

Tickets can be purchased HERE.