Tom Grassman and Jeremy Harper joined us on the ciStage today. Both are involved in next week’s First Gig Rock-n-Roll Camp for Kids at Parkland. Jeremy is a band leader, and Tom is a camp director and instructor.

Tom and Jeremy’s Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival:

Wednesday, June 16th at One T’s Cornerpocket in Champaign 7pm

Thursday, June 17th at Vermilion River Beer Company in Danville 5:30pm

https://www.90sdaughter.com