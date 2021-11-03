Grassman, 90’s Daughter set for year-end shows

Tom Grassman and 90’s Daughter have had some great New Year’s parties in the past several years, but this year their dream has come true: they’re bringing the show to The Radisson Hotel ballroom in Urbana. No more shuttles. Just stumble your way back to your room!

VIP Package for Two People includes:

Open Bar – Beer and Wine (cash bar for all else)

Rib-eye/Chicken Dinner

Hotel Stay w Breakfast

Champagne Toast

Midnight Snack

Photo Booth

Party Favors

The cost is just $299 for TWO PEOPLE and you can buy tickets now at https://90sdaughter.ticketleap.com/9dnye. Only 100 packages are available at this Early Bird price. The Early Bird pricing expires November 15 when price increases to $349.

Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner is at 7:30pm, and 90’s Daughter performs from 9-12:30pm.

Dinner Menu:

Radisson rib-eye Steak – charbroiled medium with sauteed onions and mushrooms Au Jus

Chicken En Croute (8oz Chicken breast with Swiss cheese and fresh chives)

Green beans, baby carrots, mashed potato

Chef’s choice cake

Please email any questions to 90sdaughter@gmail.com. More info can also be found here.

You can also hear the Tom Grassman Band this Friday, November 5 at Boomerangs, starting at 8pm. For more details, visit: facebook.com/events/606491030362844