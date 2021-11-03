Grassman, 90’s Daughter set for year-end shows

Tom Grassman and 90’s Daughter have had some great New Year’s parties in the past several years, but this year their dream has come true: they’re bringing the show to The Radisson Hotel ballroom in Urbana. No more shuttles. Just stumble your way back to your room!
VIP Package for Two People includes:
- Open Bar – Beer and Wine (cash bar for all else)
- Rib-eye/Chicken Dinner
- Hotel Stay w Breakfast
- Champagne Toast
- Midnight Snack
- Photo Booth
- Party Favors
The cost is just $299 for TWO PEOPLE and you can buy tickets now at https://90sdaughter.ticketleap.com/9dnye. Only 100 packages are available at this Early Bird price. The Early Bird pricing expires November 15 when price increases to $349.
Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner is at 7:30pm, and 90’s Daughter performs from 9-12:30pm.
Dinner Menu:
- Radisson rib-eye Steak – charbroiled medium with sauteed onions and mushrooms Au Jus
- Chicken En Croute (8oz Chicken breast with Swiss cheese and fresh chives)
- Green beans, baby carrots, mashed potato
- Chef’s choice cake
Please email any questions to 90sdaughter@gmail.com. More info can also be found here.
You can also hear the Tom Grassman Band this Friday, November 5 at Boomerangs, starting at 8pm. For more details, visit: facebook.com/events/606491030362844