Grand Prairie Friends is your ticket to a fantastic fall season filled with fun and a strong commitment to conservation. Joining us today are Executive Director Sarah Livesay and Volunteer Coordinator Diane Wilhite to share the exciting details.

Grand Prairie Friends has been tirelessly working to preserve 1,100 acres of prairies and forests across 130 miles, from Watseka in the north to Neoga in the south. Join them in their mission to protect and restore our natural landscapes.

Grand Prairie Friends is a not-for-profit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to preserving and restoring tallgrass prairie and woodlands in east-central Illinois. They’re made up of people from various backgrounds, all sharing a passion for nature conservation.

Upcoming Events: