Grand Prairie Friends hosting Rattlesnake Run in Urbana

Rattlesnake Master is actually the name of a plant that has a long list of legends attached…and is the plant that gives the annual Rattlesnake Master Run it’s name. Surprisingly, Central Illinois is no longer home to real rattlesnakes, but they did slither here a couple hundred years ago.

23rd Annual Rattlesnake Master Run for the Prairie

Sunday November 7, 2021 @ 9am

Meadowbrook Park, Urbana

Register for: 5K Run, 10K Run or 5K Walk

Chip-timing provided

$35 with shirt by October 28 deadline; registration open through day of event with no t-shirt

Thank you to this year’s sponsors:

T-Shirt Sponsor: Royse & Brinkmeyer

Chip Timing Sponsor: Prospect Bank

Serra Ventures

Birkey’s Farm Store

Lindsey Hans Family Dentistry

Taylor Studios

Meijer

Mack’s Twin City Recycling

Illinois Native Plant Society – Forest Glen

Illinois Portable Toilets

The Nate Evans Group

Minuteman Press

Campus Ink

Original Pancake House

Grand Prairie Friends, a not-for-profit conservation land trust since 1984, preserves and restores natural areas across east-central Illinois. They are an all-volunteer, not-for-profit, conservation organization composed of people from many walks of life who share a commitment to preserving and restoring tallgrass prairie and woodlands in east-central Illinois.

Grand Prairie Friends

PO Box 36

Urbana, IL 61803

http://www.GRANDPRAIRIEFRIENDS.ORG