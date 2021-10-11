Grand Prairie Friends hosting Rattlesnake Run in Urbana

Rattlesnake Master is actually the name of a plant that has a long list of legends attached…and is the plant that gives the annual Rattlesnake Master Run it’s name. Surprisingly, Central Illinois is no longer home to real rattlesnakes, but they did slither here a couple hundred years ago.
23rd Annual Rattlesnake Master Run for the Prairie
Sunday November 7, 2021 @ 9am
Meadowbrook Park, Urbana
Register for: 5K Run, 10K Run or 5K Walk
Chip-timing provided
$35 with shirt by October 28 deadline; registration open through day of event with no t-shirt
Grand Prairie Friends, a not-for-profit conservation land trust since 1984, preserves and restores natural areas across east-central Illinois. They are an all-volunteer, not-for-profit, conservation organization composed of people from many walks of life who share a commitment to preserving and restoring tallgrass prairie and woodlands in east-central Illinois.
Grand Prairie Friends
PO Box 36
Urbana, IL 61803
http://www.GRANDPRAIRIEFRIENDS.ORG