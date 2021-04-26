Grand Prairie Friends hosting online plant sale, 5k native species

Grand Prairie Friends owns and manages natural areas across six counties and 130-miles of east central Illinois. Some prairies are the size of 15 tennis courts (one acre), while some woodlands are the size of 1200 acres (18,000 tennis courts)! And once again this year, Grand Prairie Friends is hosting their annual native plant sale

GPF has been hosting this native plant sale for decades in Urbana! During the pandemic 2020, they moved it online- and this year will be online as well.

SALE:

Volunteers in Urbana are raising over 5,000 native plants to be sold. Public orders begin at 8am on Sunday May 2nd at www.grandprairiefriends.org. Drive-thru pickup will occur in Urbana the week of May 17th. All plants are $4/ea. (or discount price of 18 plants for $60).

Grand Prairie Friends

PO Box 36

Urbana, IL 61803

http://www.grandprairiefriends.org