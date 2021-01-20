Grand Prairie Friends adds new acreage in Coles County

January is a very busy month for Illinois wildlife- including our local bald eagles, bobcats and beavers. Owls are very active and noisy this month as well. And Grand Prairie Friends has numerous activities to keep you busy too…through volunteering.

Grand Prairie Friends was able to purchase 56 additional acres at two new nature areas in Coles County called Warbler Bluff and Warbler Crossing.

For more information or details on volunteer opportunities, check out the website below:

Grand Prairie Friends

PO Box 36

Urbana, IL 61803

http://www.grandprairiefriends.org

For 36 years, Grand Prairie Friends has operated as a Champaign County based land trust to preserve, protect and promote prairies, woodlands and wetlands.