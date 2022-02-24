Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Amy Rademaker Rural Health and Farm Safety Program Coordinator for Carle’s Community Health Initiatives. joins us to talk about safety as farmers move grain from bins this spring before planting starts.

WE KNOW WHAT GRAIN BINS ARE FOR, BUT HOW IS THE GRAIN REMOVED AND IS THAT WHAT CAUSES AN UNSAFE SITUATION?

• A farm worker can slip on the rungs of a ladder that go up the side of a bin. Sometimes the runs are icy or covered with corn chaff or soybean dust.

• Taking grain out of the bin. Grain is placed in trucks or wagons through an auger system that pulls grain from the bin and people can get caught in those or a power take off that powers the auger. We also have to be aware of overhead power lines as we move augers.

• What many talk about though is entrapment and engulfment. Common 3 scenarios: a workers stands on moving grain inside the bin; wet grain clumps in the bin, sometimes located under what appears to be dry grain and there is a horizontal or “bridge collapse” or a worker stands next to an accumulated pile of grain on the side of the bin and attempts to move it. In any scenario causing an avalanche. A farm worker can start sinking quickly and become asphyxiated.

LOOKING AT THE DATA, WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THESE TYPES OF INCIDENTS?

• Confined spaces

• Grain entrapments account for nearly half of documented accidents.

• Many are fatal when grain flows around the person inside the bin and the person is asphyxiated.

• Rescue or recovery can take hours. It’s not a simple process and should only be done by trained first responders.

WHY ARE THESE ENTRAPMENTS SO DEADLY?

• Fast – At 5 seconds, you’d be helpless, at 20 seconds it could be over your head.

• Force – 165 lb. person: grain up to the waist=300 lbs. of force, up to the head=625 lbs. of force, and over the head=900 lbs.

• People can’t simply be “pulled out.”

HAVE THE ENTRAPMENTS EVER HAPPENED LOCALLY?

• It can happen anywhere, anytime.

• A few years back, two teenage boys died and one was entrapped by Galena and in 2018 a Sidney man lost his life in a bin. In both of these instances it was commercial storage.

• In 2018, we had a successful rescue around Ivesdale. There was a successful rescue over the weekend in Mt. Vernon.

• While we are very grateful they were successful and the first responders worked so hard for these outcomes, we really need to work on not getting in to these situations to begin with.

HOW DOES ILLINOIS RANK COMPARED TO OTHER AREAS IN TERMS OF SAFETY?

• Illinois historically has reported the most grain entrapment cases along with Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota.

HOW CAN FARMERS PREVENT ACCIDENTS?

• Never enter when grain is flowing.

• Turn off and disconnect-lock-out, tag out.

• Use a body harness with anchored lifeline and an assistant watching at all times and only giving you rope as needed.

• Make sure there is an outside observer who can get to help quickly.

• Make sure everyone knows the risks and set requirements that all employees have the same rules to never enter with flowing grain, use of lock-out-tag out and a harness and lifeline.