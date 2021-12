Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

YoYos had to do a little adapting during the pandemic, which now means they have a full menu of coffee, tea, ice cream, and bakery items!

Who doesn’t love coffee! We help our community by giving them an extra boost on their way to school or work as well as a place to gather with friends and family!

Freshest quality locally roasted beans and the location we provide!

YoYo’s Coffee

104 S Lombard, Mahomet, IL 61853