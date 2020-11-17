Grab your girlfriends and head to Boutique Blvd

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Boutique Blvd – Sparkle and Shine 11/20 4-8pm11/21 – 10-4pmKeller Convention Center in Effingham



BOUTIQUE BLVD is a shopping event hosting over 35 of your favorite small town BOUTIQUES together in one place! We host multiple shows a year in different towns and venues. This is NOT your grandmas craft show. This event is just small town clothing, jewelry, shoes, etc BOUTIQUES… coming together in one location, setting up a miniature store for an awesome, UNIQUE, BOUTIQUE shopping experience! Don’t miss it!

We choose a different charity/person/family for each event to give a charitable donation to. We have chosen Jacob Briggerman and his family for this show. Jacob is a senior at Effingham High school and was recently diagnosed with cancer. This is the Go Fund Me Page setup for him. Please donate!