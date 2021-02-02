Grab-and-go services now available at local public library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Public Library is back with BIG news!

Our big news is that we are open to the public for grab-and-go service! Customers can browse the collection and use the computers. For the safety of customers and library staff, masks are required in the building at all times. Curbside pickup is still available as a convenient option.

Programming will remain virtual until we’re able to gather in larger groups. We have some great workshops coming up, including the return of our popular Writer’s Workshop series on February 17th at 7 PM. This series gives aspiring writers the chance to work with published authors to refine their craft.

If your teen is a trivia buff, be sure to sign up for the Black History Makers Teen Trivia event on Saturday, February 27th at 11 AM. Every participant will receive a book, and the winning team will receive a prize bag.

Sign up for these events at champaign.org/live

Book selections shared today:

The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles