Grab and Go at the Urbana Free Library

The Urbana Free Library has reopened for “Grab and Go” patrons. “Grab and Go” means that the building is open for limited services to minimize contact with staff and other patrons. No seating will be available besides at computer stations. Visitors are asked to enter the building, find what they need, and complete their transactions in an expedited way.

The library will be following Champaign County Safe guidelines for local businesses:

Wear a mask if medically able

Enter with clean hands

Adhere to social distancing measures

Use respiratory etiquette

Stay home if you are sick

Be patient and kind

At first, the community will be allowed into the building through the Green Street doors only. The Race Street doors will remain closed. There are also capacity limits in each area of the Library with signs up around the building with this information. If possible, please do not bring extra family members or friends with you.

Throughout the Library, furniture will be removed or taped off to promote social distancing.

There is a limit of 1-hour per day in the building.

Self-service printing, copying, and faxing is available.

20 computer stations will be available for 1-hour sessions (1 session per patron, per day). To schedule an appointment, call 217-367-4405, email reference@urbanafree.org, or stop by. No individual computer assistance is available due to social distance guidelines.

The Champaign County Historical Archives will be open for 1-hour sessions by appointment only (to schedule an appointment: call 217-367-4025, email archives@urbanafree.org, or stop by).

No meeting room use (including study rooms) or in-person programs at this time.

Please abide by the social distancing markers on the floor in high-traffic areas and while waiting for staff assistance.

Regular service hours will resume:

Monday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. is reserved for people vulnerable to COVID-19 according to the CDC (older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions).

Questions? Email reference@urbanafree.org or call 217-367-4405.

https://urbanafreelibrary.org/eresources/covid-19-resource-page

Join us for Summer Reading fun! June 1 – August 31

This year’s theme is Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!

Children’s Summer Reading Program (birth-entering 6th grade)

Track reading online with Beanstack or a reading log that you can print from home or pickup at the Library when open.

For every 600 minutes children read or are read to, they win a free book! Up to three books during the summer!

This year you can also complete summer activities on Beanstack and earn a free bookmark for each activity badge you complete.

Teen Summer Reading Program (6th-12th grade)

Track reading online with Beanstack.

For every 600 minutes read, teens can win a free book. Up to three books during the summer!

Teens who have read at least 15 minutes are entered into a monthly drawing for a free book series.

This year you can also complete summer activities on Beanstack! Can you complete them all?

Adult Summer Reading Program (entering college and up)

Track reading online with Beanstack.

For every four books read, adults can win a free book. Up to three books during the summer!

This year you can also complete summer activities on Beanstack and earn a free bookmark!

Participants who earn a prize are automatically entered into a raffle for one of three Kindle eReaders. Winners will be drawn after Summer Reading ends.

Reading prizes can be selected after the Library reopens.

The Summer Reading Program is generously supported by the Friends of The Urbana Free Library.

https://urbanafreelibrary.org/children/reading-programs