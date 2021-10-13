Good Shepherd Lutheran making the most out of pumpkins

Throughout October, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church invites you to this year’s Pumpkin Sale & Pumpkin Festival. This sale is open 10am to 6pm everyday during the whole month of October…or until they sell out. However, Saturday, October 16th from 10am to 1pm, you’re invited to Good Shepherd’s Fall Festival where there will be games, prizes, carving, and decorating of pumpkins.

Proceeds from these events will go to numerous organizations in Champaign County. In the past they have supported Austin’s Place, Courage Connection, Eastern Illinois Food Bank, Empty Tomb, Salt and Light, and many others.

For more details, or to check out the Pumpkin Sale in person, visit Good Shepherd below:

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

2101 S. Prospect Ave.

Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.gslc-cu.org/