Good nutrition vital in helping kids learn

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As another school year approaches, we should keep in mind that good nutrition is vital in helping kids learn. Well balanced meals will provide kids with more energy, self-esteem and stamina that enhance their ability to concentrate. Here are a few nutrients to keep in mind and why:

· Lean protein for proper growth, strength and to stay alert

· Whole grain carbohydrates for fueling bodies and brain

· Fruits and vegetables for fiber, vitamins/minerals and other disease fighting nutrients

· Water, low-fat milk, 100% fruit juices and other calorie free drinks for hydration and proper body function

Meal planning made easy with these quick and healthy recipes.

Tasty tostados – corn tortilla topped with fat free refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, avocado and salsa – light toast tortilla in pan over medium heat, remove and top with remaining ingredients. Pizza chicken – topped baked chicken breast with marinara, pepperoni slices and mozzarella cheese Stuffed sweet potatoes – steamed broccoli, black beans, shredded cheese, light sour cream – pile all ingredients into baked sweet potato Chopped vegetable bowl – shredded lettuce, chopped vegetables, wild rice, shredded cheese, beans, light ranch or other dressing – put all ingredients in bowl together Sheet pan chicken – chicken pieces seasoned with light Italian dressing, frozen green beans, sliced onions, chopped potatoes – bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes and top with shredded parmesan

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams Smith has over 19 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Kristina Adams Smith, MS, RD, LDN

slicedrightnutrition@gmail.com