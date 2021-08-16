Golden Weather Goods: Grand Opening

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Golden Weather Goods specializes in slowly made goods; objects for your home/life that are produced in small batches by independent brands or makers.

Shopping small and supporting small batch independently-made goods isn’t a new concept, and it isn’t possible 100% of the time. However, Golden Weather strives to be another option within a community who has a history of supporting local businesses and artists/makers.

The Golden Weather Grand Opening will be on Saturday, August 21 from 12-6, including giveaways and 15% off all purchases.

Golden Weather Goods
217-714-5248
41 East University Ave, Suite 1B
Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.goldenweathergoods.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon