Golden Weather Goods: Grand Opening

Golden Weather Goods specializes in slowly made goods; objects for your home/life that are produced in small batches by independent brands or makers.

Shopping small and supporting small batch independently-made goods isn’t a new concept, and it isn’t possible 100% of the time. However, Golden Weather strives to be another option within a community who has a history of supporting local businesses and artists/makers.

The Golden Weather Grand Opening will be on Saturday, August 21 from 12-6, including giveaways and 15% off all purchases.

Golden Weather Goods

217-714-5248

41 East University Ave, Suite 1B

Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.goldenweathergoods.com