Golden Rule Cleaning Inc delivers high quality cleaning services

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

I would really like to talk about cleaning for a reason and how we are able to service clients who are undergoing cancer treatments free of charge.

We are cleaners. We help people balance life, family, and further their careers. We are the ones who no one sees but always feel the emotional response that more time offers.

We have a heavy management precence. We pay a living wage in return we are able to attract top-notch technicians. We hold weekly training meetings with our team to make sure we are in constant development of our technicians. We do require a background and drug test for all our staff.

We can offer your viewers 20 % off the top to bottom if they mention the show.

Sarah Hughton

Golden Rule Cleaning and More Inc

386 South Koke Mill Ste H Springfield Il 62711