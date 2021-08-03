Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Stop the Gun Violence

This is a first time community intervention to stop gun violence. To reach our goal we will need donations from the community. All donations will go towards school supplies, recreation activities, t-shirts, prizes, food and drinks.

If you would like to donate, please make donations payable to:

The Wayne McClain Pipeline Foundation,

PO Box 3022

Champaign, IL 61826

Our Purpose-Stop the Violence CU

Gun violence disproportionately impacts the African-American Communities. Most community gun violence is a highly concentrated within under-resourced city neighborhoods.

The focus of this event is to minimize harm to the Champaign-Urbana Communities by fostering stronger relationships between law enforcement and they people they serve.

This event is an intervention strategy, to create a safe and positive environment for youth within the C-U Communities. It will also bring awareness to other issues youth faces daily such as: Depression, Mental Illness, Suicide, Gangs, Substance Abuse, Domestic Violence and Teen Pregnancy.

It is our hope that something will be said to encourage youth to turn a negative into a positive.

Last but not least, agencies, social groups nor police can fight this battle alone, but if each one reaches one, it will make a difference in our communities.

If you have any further questions, please email: stoptheviolence409@gmail.com or visit the website at: www.stoptheviolencecu.com

The event will put students in a positive and safe environment. It will allow them to participate in activities, while reinforcing that gun violence is not the answer.

Sponsoring events for middle and high school students as an intervention to help stop gun violence.

God is RAW Stop the Gun Violence will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2-6 pm at the Savoy Recreation Center. Registration is free for students 10-18 years of age.

To register for this event forms can be picked up and dropped off at:

The Urbana Free Library, the Douglas Branch Library or go to www.stoptheviolencecu.com to download the registration form.