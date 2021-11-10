Gluten free options this holiday season with RegCakes

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

People are interested to learn that our products, although gluten free, break the GF stereotypes & actually taste good! They like to share RegCakes products with their non-GF eating friends without telling them it’s GF– and their friends have no idea!









We help people find gluten free products that are otherwise largely unavailable in the area: Decorated cakes & cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, naan, certain gourmet cookies, and special holiday items– decorated cookies, pumpkin rolls, gingerbread house kits, cupcake kits.





Our most FAQ’s: Do you have vegan stuff? (we have vegan cinnamon rolls; beyond that, although we offer many dairy free products, they contain egg and cannot be designated vegan).

Do you offer low-sugar or sugar-free stuff? (Not at this time)

Do you use nuts? (We do not use nut flours. We do, however, use almond extract in many of our products. We occasionally use walnuts and pecans. We never use peanuts, but some of our sprinkles & add-ins may not be peanut-allergy-safe).

We also provide folks with fantastic layer cakes & sheet cakes & wedding cakes. Special order large cakes are at the heart of what we do. We have lots of flavors & options to choose from!

Our business provides the only commercial dedicated gluten-free facility in the area (to my knowledge!). This is important because some folks cannot eat products (even if “gluten free”) that were made in kitchens where wheat flour is also used, because of the contamination risk.

Whether you have celiac disease or a gluten allergy or are just trying to reduce gluten intake for health purposes, the great thing about RegCakes is that you can come in and choose from ANYTHING here! — not just the one or two special GF items over to the side, like at other stores.

We have some special holiday items that folks can pre-order for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. Of note will be the pre-order deadlines (Nov 12, Dec 10) and the pick-up days before Thanksgiving & Christmas.

These items include meal helpers like dinner rolls & pizza crust, some special desserts & breakfast rolls, and also family fun kits for decorating: cupcake kits and our really awesome gingerbread house kits which includes the best assortment of candy ever! 🙂

RegCakes Gluten Free Bakery

300 South Broadway, Suite 142, Urbana, IL 61801

