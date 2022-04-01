Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Regina Johnson, owner of RegCakes Gluten Free Bakery, has lots of goodies just in time for Easter!

I know about gluten free baking. We break the stereotype of GF baked goods not tasting very good. Try our cake: you’ll never guess it’s gluten free!

As the region’s only dedicated GF commercial bakery, we provide tasty food for people who can’t eat gluten– and their friends & families & co-workers. Everything we make is celiac safe and safe for those wtih gluten allergies & intolerances, or who just want to reduce gluten in their diets.

We are often asked about whether we can accommodate other food allergies like nuts, dairy, soy, and more. Answer: We offer very many dairy free products, and some nut free. We also have a few vegan options. All GF of course.

We are often asked how soon in advance you need to order a cake: we ask for a week.

We are the region’s only dedicate GF bakery. Our anchor product is our cake. We offer cupcakes and cake in all sizes, from baby smash cakes to tall wedding cakes, sheet cakes & round cakes; even vegan chocolate chip cookie cakes. All GF!

We also try to provide GF products that are difficult to find in stores nearby: cinnamon rolls, naan, crescent rolls, soft cookies, baguettes, cookie cakes, specialty muffins,… What we make is much better than what you’d get on a grocery store shelf in the gluten free section.

We have Easter products coming up:

Hawaiian Rolls to hlep with dinner.

Pretty cookies & lamb meringues & lamb cakes for dessert.

RegCakes Gluten Free Bakery

300 S. Broadway Ave

Suite 142

Urbana, IL 61801

http://regcakes.com