Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Meatloaf

Olive Oil Cooking Spray

2 pounds extra lean ground sirloin

2 large eggs

1 zucchini grated and excess liquid squeezed out

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup fresh parsley finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

4 cloves minced garlic

3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 Tablespoon dried oregano

2 Tablespoons minced dry onion

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Topping

Marinara Sauce- 1 Cup

Shredded Mozzarella – 1 Cup

Chopped Parsley

Directions

Line a large (6 quart or larger) slow cooker with strips of aluminum foil. Spray the foil with olive oil or non-stick cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except for cooking spray and the topping ingredients. Mixture WILL BE loose/wet. This is expected.

Carefully transfer mixture into the slow cooker and form into an oblong shaped loaf, setting it on top of the aluminum foil strips. Place the lid on top of the slow cooker.

Cook on high power for 3 hours or low power for 6 hours. 15 minutes before the end of the cook time, turn the heat off and unplug the slow cooker. Remove the lid and spread marinara over the top of the meatloaf. Place cheese on top of marinara and replace the lid onto the slow cooker. Allow the meat loaf to sit for 5-10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.

To remove the loaf from the slow cooker, remove the lid, hold each end of the strips in each hand , and carefully lift. Transfer the loaf to a serving platter and garnish with fresh parsley. Serve and enjoy!

