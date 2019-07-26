Global Leadership Summit Comes to Central Illinois

If you are a leader (or are aspiring to become one), The Global Leadership Summit is for you. The event simulcasts from Chicago to over 200 locations throughout the United States. Those who attend will hear and be taught by top-notch national communicators, bringing your personal leadership skills to new levels. The seminar is also perfect for teams from local businesses to attend as an affordable training or continuing-education time.
Global Leadership Summit – August 8-9:
The Vineyard Church
1500 N. Lincoln Ave
Urbana, IL
(corner of Lincoln & Bradley)
For details call 217-384-3070 or visit http://globalleadership.org.