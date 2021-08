Glo Bingo – August 28th, 2021 in Rantoul

Doors open 6 and bingo starts at 7

Not Your Grandma’s Bingo

Proceeds Benefit Downtown Revitalization Rantoul Committee

The event is being held at Knights of Columbus, 1001 Ohio Avenue, Rantoul

$25 in Advance

$30 at the Door

Includes six bingo cards for 10 games, glow hat and dabber

$5 per additional six bingo cards

More than $1000 in cash prizes

Cash bar

Tickets go on sale the week of August 16 at the Rantoul Chamber website.