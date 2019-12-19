Give the gift of creativity with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Karen Briles with Daisy Lane Scrapooking and Craft Mall is back with a look at great holiday gift ideas to encourage your child’s creativity.

Friday, December 27
Inventory Reduction Sale | 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Join us for Inventory Reduction Sales on both the home decor side and scrapbook side of the store.

Saturday, December 28
Inventory Reduction Sales | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Join us for Inventory Reduction Sales on both the home decor side and scrapbook side of the store.

Monday, December 30
Inventory Reduction Sales | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Join us for Inventory Reduction Sales on both the home decor side and scrapbook side of the store.

Like them on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss