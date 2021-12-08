Give a “wild” gift this holiday season with the Wildlife Medical Clinic

This holiday season, consider the gift of adopting an ambassador of the Wildlife Medical Clinic. There are four tiers that you can choose from through the adoption application.

Tier 1: 5×7 color photo, certificate of adoption, ambassador story, $50

Tier 2: All of Tier 1, plus Wildlife Medical Clinic magnet, $100

Tier 3: All of Tier 2, plus 5×7 painting by the ambassador, $150

Tier 4: All of Tier 3, plus personalized video of the ambassador, $250

Your contribution at any level will help support the care for each of our ambassador animals.

Ambassador animals arrived at the Wildlife Medical Clinic as patients. During the course of their treatment, however, staff realized that their injuries or other conditions—such as not being able to fly or having impaired vision—would make it impossible for them to return to the wild and survive independently. Nevertheless, these select individuals were otherwise healthy and had an appropriate temperament to serve as an ambassador for their species, so long as their needs for shelter, food, and other care could be met.

Each ambassador has a unique story. Although they live at the WMC, they are in no way house pets. They are tolerant of people, but they are not tame. It is important to respect their wild nature and instincts when working with them.

The residents serve as ambassadors to the public about the importance of caring for the environment and the wildlife it is shared with. Ambassadors travel to grade schools, wildlife events, and even museums to help people gain a greater appreciation for wildlife and the environment.

For more details about sponsoring an ambassador, visit the Wildlife Medical Clinic online.