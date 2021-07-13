Girl Scouts to host The Great S’More Mud Run

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

THE GREAT S’MORE MUD RUN

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7TH

CAMP TAPAWINGO

METAMORA

OBSTACLES:

S’more Mud Stomp – Start the course warm up by running through submerged tires in a mud puddle.

The Crawl – Get on your belly and crawl under gates and through the mud trough.

S’more Mud Mountain – Dare to take on the mountain, a 3’ deep water-filled trench exiting to a 10’ tall wall of mud!

Reverse Slip and Slide – Now that you are soaked and covered in mud, climb up the tunnel or will you slide back down?

Log Balance – You’re one-mile in. Do you still have your balance?

Spiders Web – Navigate through rope web to continue the race.

The Wall – Not tired enough? Climb the wooden wall and beg for it to be over!

S’more Over and Under – Use what agility you have left to climb over and under logs while getting soaked.

Run on Water (JR Course) – Can you run through the trench of water without stopping?

Leap Frog (Adult Course) – How is your balance now? Are you able to jump from one pillar to another? Or will you fall into the drink?

Try S’more Multi-Hill – You’re about 2- miles done. Beg for mercy now, only the toughest should continue… If one mountain was not enough, try 3 in a row.

The Bog – Does not seeing the bottom of a body of water bother you? You will have to cross The Bog to continue the run.

The Pits – Wade through multiple trenches full of water that get progressively deeper and survive to continue on.

Over and Under – Do you have the stamina? Try and climb over then under logs if you have any drive left and get ready to run on water!

The Last Great S’more Water Run – Our last try to make you quit, see if you can run through a trench of water to see if you can run on water.

This race will test your strength, endurance and grit through muddy wooded trails and fun and challenging obstacles. Get your shoes (and everything else) muddy and have more fun than you thought possible.

$50/ Adult S’more (ages 14+) – Three Miles / 14 Obstacles / T-shirt& Medal

$35/ Junior S’more (Ages 6-13) – Two Miles / 9 Obstacles / T-shirt& Medal

$25/ Li’l S’more (Ages 5/under) – New Course! 9 Fun Obstacles / T-shirt& Medal

This is not a timed race, but a fun muddy course.

Each runner will receive a goody bag with surprises!

Register by July 16 to guarantee your free t-shirt.

Connect on Facebook HERE.