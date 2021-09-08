Girl Scouts recognizing local Women of Distinction

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Next week the organization is hosting an event in Champaign designed to recognize area Women of Distinction…and you’re invited!

Diamonds, Desserts & Distinction – Outdoor Edition
Thursday, Sept. 16th from 6 to 8pm
Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, Champaign
RSVP Sept. 13th
Tickets $75 each or Table $700

Evening will feature cocktails; heavy hors d’oeuvres, raffles, cookie-inspired desserts competition among local chefs, as well as recognition of our Women of Distinction

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois
217-693-4723
2001 Round Barn Rd., Ste. C

http://www.GetYourGirlPower.org

