Girl Scouts recognizing local Women of Distinction

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Next week the organization is hosting an event in Champaign designed to recognize area Women of Distinction…and you’re invited!

Diamonds, Desserts & Distinction – Outdoor Edition

Thursday, Sept. 16th from 6 to 8pm

Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, Champaign

RSVP Sept. 13th

Tickets $75 each or Table $700

Evening will feature cocktails; heavy hors d’oeuvres, raffles, cookie-inspired desserts competition among local chefs, as well as recognition of our Women of Distinction

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

217-693-4723

2001 Round Barn Rd., Ste. C

http://www.GetYourGirlPower.org