Gift of Love Herbal Oasis

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Gift of Love Herbal Approach takes a Christian approach to taking care of yourself physically and mentally.

I help people see the best in themselves by transforming their mind and taking a multi herbal approach to detoxification as related to physical health.

My sons and I came up with a song like a jingle to express the quality of our services & products.

I pray over all of my products. I pray that prayer causes a chain of blessings for everyone connected in any way.

Find them at the indoor Farmer’s Market in Urbana Saturdays.