Gies College of Business launches new podcast

Earlier this week, the Gies College of Business launched a new podcast entitled “The Gies Download.” Hosted by Tim Sinclair, the podcast highlights alumni, faculty, students from the college who have incredible stories to tell.

In the inaugural Gies Download podcast, Tim sits down with Director of Athletics at the University of Illinois and Gies Business alum, Josh Whitman. The former Illini and NFL tight end talks about balancing academics and athletics, celebrating with student-athletes after games, and navigating “one of the most transformative years in the history of college athletics.” Josh also opens up about what makes him smile, what makes him cry, and the importance of keeping a secret.

Future episodes will feature Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, Dean of Gies College of Business Jeff Brown, and even Larry Gies himself. New episodes will release every few weeks, but you can listen to the first episode of The Gies Download (featuring Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman) here.