Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Are you ready to savor the tastes of authentic German cuisine while celebrating Oktoberfest? Look no further than Horsch Radish in Gibson City, where owners Sam Horsch and Barb Horsch are bringing a taste of Bavaria to central Illinois.

Horsch Radish is more than just a restaurant; it’s a hub for farm-to-table food practices. While their focus is on German cuisine, they’re equally passionate about global culinary delights. Sustainability is at the heart of their mission, and they even use food scraps as compost for their farm garden.

In a region where farm-fresh food often heads to larger cities, Horsch Radish is changing the game by keeping it local. They support local farmers, ensuring that their produce stays within the community.

For those looking to indulge in German flavors, Horsch Radish offers the Schweinshaxe, a traditional Bavarian dish made with pork shank, and the Smorgasbord, a delightful sampler of their popular dishes.

Don’t miss their Oktoberfest celebrations on September 29 & 30 and October 6 & 7 at Countryside Campground. Enjoy live music, games, and the chance to sample fresh, locally sourced food.

Experience a unique blend of fine dining, German inspiration, and community support at Horsch Radish. Visit their website here or stop by 209 N Sangamon Avenue, Gibson City, IL 60936 to savor the flavors of Oktoberfest.