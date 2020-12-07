Gibson City hosts new, drive-thru holiday light show

Gibson City Chamber of Commerce is proud to present Light it Up!, Gibson City’s first drive-thru holiday light show. Guests are invited to stay in their cars and immerse themselves in a wonderland of LED light displays.

Typically, the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a lighted annual parade–last year was the community’s 25th year. However, this year they have transitioned to a static set of Christmas displays in Gibson City’s North Park called “Christmas in the Park.”

Feel the magic of this holiday season while staying safe in the comfort of your own vehicle. Light It Up! will take place December 10th and 11th. Santa will be present to wave at your littles as you pass through the lights. And his helpful little Elves will graciously accept any letters written to Santa and hand deliver them. Don’t forget to include a return address if you want to receive a letter back!

No tickets required.

After enjoying the drive-thru light show, make sure to head downtown to stop by our many shops. Lots of Christmas sales going on! Our local restaurants are also anxious to serve you and we anticipate a few local food vendors being set up to serve you as well.

https://www.facebook.com/events/367306701158115/