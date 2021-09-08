Gibson City celebrates Sesuicentennial with weekend festivities

Gibson City is celebrating the town’s 150th birthday this month with numerous activities and events. Not the least of which is this weekend’s HarvestFest! Join in the fun starting Friday evening through Sunday. Click here for a complete listing of events and ticket information.

On Sunday, September 12th, don’t miss their Sesquicentennial celebration with an old fashioned hymn sing at 2pm and ice cream social afterward. At 3:30, it’s a vintage baseball game between Gibson City Guys and Springfield Long Nine Vintage Baseball Club at McMillian Field. Refreshments and snacks will be sold.

Then, next month, don’t miss the Style and Quilt Show on Sunday, October 24th at 1PM at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.