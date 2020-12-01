Gibson City boutique celebrating the holidays in style

Saturday, December 5th from 10am – 2pm, join Syd & Sadie’s Boutique in Gibson City (along with other businesses) as they celebrate the holidays! They will be offering…



•Cookies (by Michelle of course)

•Hot chocolate

•Maybe some adult hot chocolate too 🤫😉

•The BEST giveaway of the year

•$5 Syd & Sadie’s cash for every $50 spent

•FREE Gift wrapping

