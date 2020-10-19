Gibson Area Hospital looking to expand services with new facility

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services strives to be the Model of Excellence in community-based healthcare. In our rural communities, it is vital to have access to personalized, professional healthcare. GAH Foundation works to bring in and accept charitable gifts to ensure GAHHS had the resources to create excellence in health care programs to support a healthy community.

GAHHS is preparing to build a new Medical Office Building. This project will allow us to expand services and continue to provide exceptional patient care to the communities we serve. This building will include an infusion center, updated therapy services as well as a dedicated department space for orthopaedics and cardiology.





The infusion center has been designed to support healing with private rooms to provide a comfortable environment to receive treatment.

We are currently accepting donations to our Medical Office Building. Donations can be given at https://www.gibsonhospital.org/supporting-gibson/give-now#content

Gibson Area Hospital Foundation

217-784-2600

1120 N Melvin St

Gibson City, IL 60936