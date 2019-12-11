Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services: Time to schedule doctor visits as 2019 winds down

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Kristina Dakis joins us from Gibson Area Hospital is here with more on their family medicine and maternity care, women’s health, health equity, access to health care, rural health.

Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services provides access to rural health care in 10 area communities in addition to Gibson City. Family health care, as well as mental health services, are offered at all of these locations.

Patients are encouraged to check if they’ve met their 2019 deductible, or have unused funds in their health savings account. If so, it’s a great time to schedule an appointment for those screenings or procedures they’ve been putting off.

Dr. Dakis is providing care that makes a difference in the lives of her patients, from delivering babies to caring for aging populations.

Dr. Dakis sees patients at The Paxton Clinic in Paxton, IL, and at Gibson Health of Hoopeston in Hoopeston, IL.

Dr. Dakis cares for entire families and serves communities by providing access to rural health care.

A native Illinoisan, Dr. Dakis received her undergraduate degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and pursued her medical training at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Dr. Dakis is currently active in advocacy and leadership roles through the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Dakis recently relocated to the area and is enjoying life in rural Illinois.

Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services

1120 N. Melvin St.

Gibson City, IL 60936