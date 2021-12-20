Gibson Area Hospital has new spine surgeon

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

There is now a Chicago trained spine surgeon who is now located in Gibson City. Dr. Butler has practiced for 20 years in the Northwest suburbs at a level 1 trauma center and worked with the largest orthopedic group in the country at the time. He was born and raised on a farm in La Harpe, Illinois on the western side of the state. He continues to maintain his ties to the family farm and actively helps his father where the Butler family has farmed for generations. He initially came to Champaign when his son was accepted to the University of Illinois and walked on to the football team.

Not wanting to miss a game he began to work part time in the area. As you know word of mouth travels fast and not long after he started here the executive team at Gibson Area Hospital approached him. The team quickly created an innovative model to bring high quality spine care to the community surrounding Champaign and Bloomington. A dedicated team was created to even exceed the prior level of care he could provide at the large teaching hospitals. From nursing staff to the operating room dedicated professionals have been recruited to make the experience remarkable.

I help people who suffer from pain. The most common question asked (besides green or red) is what can be done to improve my quality of life. How do we fix the issues at hand? I have years of experience managing both the highly complex and relatively simple issues that affect the entire spine. Many of the patients have had prior surgery and are left with issues of residual pain, nerve dysfunction and expectations that were simply unmet. Spine surgery has a major impact on one’s life and needs to be considered carefully. I routinely revise surgery with excellent outcomes. Setting expectations is the first priority to ensure the patient and family know the potential range of outcomes.

Unfortunately, there are some who don’t have good options for surgery. They have medical issues that make the risk benefit ratio to dangerous. Many just need to exercise and end the destructive habits such as smoking that affect their general and spine health. My job is to hear the stories and perform the exam and review of imaging to make the proper decision for their specific issues. Many issues can be managed with conservative options. I do have the skills necessary for the complex revision cases when surgery is the most appropriate option.

I am different from the competition in many ways. I am the only fellowship trained Orthopedic spine surgeon in the area. I have worked for years at teaching hospitals and have the experience of taking care of complicated cases. I have a dedicated team that works tirelessly to help people of all backgrounds and insurances to get the best outcome possible. There are only rare cases that need to be treated at the large university hospitals. I grew up in rural Illinois and have put my blood, sweat and tears into the farm that my family has fought to sustain over the years. I know the passion of the rural communities and their deep pride. I have tremendous respect for this life and work hard to do what I can to make their lives more productive and pain free.

Gibson Area Hospital

1120 NORTH MELVIN STREET

Gibson City, IL 60936