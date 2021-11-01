Gibson Area Hospital adds new specialty with Pulmonary Clinic

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Bobat and the Pulmonary Clinic is a new specialty added to Gibson Area Hospital, but Dr. Bobat is not new to being a pulmonary doctor or intensive care. The clinic specializes in conditions such as asthma, COPD, sleep apnea, post-Covid syndrome. We help people to breathe better. We specialize in giving patients the best care and introducing them to maintenance medications and therapies that help people breathe better daily.

We receive questions about Covid more than anything right now. Dr. Bobat highly agrees with vaccination. Also, we receive questions about sleep apnea and the process of getting a CPAP machine and the benefits of a CPAP for sleep apnea, and what Dr. Bobat calls ‘sleep hygiene’. COPD is also prevalent in this area; smoking cessation; maintenance meds; and lung cancer screening. One great thing about a practice that is just starting is if you need to see a pulmonologist you will see a pulmonologist quickly. We have appointment times available on the same week.



The incentive spirometer. Everyone gets one if they are in the hospital. Increased lung volumes after surgery, decreased opportunity for infection, decreased opportunity for post-surgical pneumonia to set in. If you have pneumonia, an incentive spirometer helps to initiate a cough with moves inflammation and helps to get the consolidation of pneumonia moving.

If you have been a patient at GAHHS you already know. The family atmosphere at GAH is amazing. The doctors communicate with each other on their patients to coordinate care and if you have a problem GAH works hard to make sure your needs are met immediately

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services

1120 N Melvin St

Gibson City, IL 60936

http://www.gibsonhospital.org