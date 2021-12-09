Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce Lighted Christmas Celebration

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Gibson City Christmas Celebration

Formerly a lighted parade, now its a lighted display in the City’s North Park.

The Prairieland CEO group is organizing a portable ice skating rink that will be available Fri, Sat and Sun Dec. 10th-12th. Sunday skating will be for businesses who have reserved group skating.

Live Christmas music Friday evening and all day Saturday downtown.

Fire pits to warm by.

Santa at Hood’s Ace Hardware Friday evening and Saturday

Many Gibson City businesses and restaurants will be holding sales, specials and Christmas themed activities throughout the day on Saturday.

Saturday 2:00 – A Hero Parade w/ Jacob Dickey as Grand Marshall – recognizing heroes from the August 12th flood

Saturday 3:30 – 7:30 – Horse and carriage rides

Saturday 4:30 Christmas Tree Lighting