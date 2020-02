Casey, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s home to 25 large objects, 11 of which hold world records.

And whether it’s the world’s largest wind chimes or world’s biggest rocking chair, these tourist attractions have transformed Casey, Illinois into a hot spot for hip, local businesses.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, visits Casey’s Candy Depot for an inside look on the building’s history as well as chats with the manager about how the candy shop keep’s Casey’s small town spirit alive.