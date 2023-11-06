Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get a jumpstart on winterizing your home this Fall. Jeanine Bobenmoyer, Chief Mom Officer of theCityMoms, is bringing you a comprehensive maintenance checklist to help you get your home ready. They are sharing essential tips and guidance on fall home maintenance, from gutter cleaning to HVAC system check-ups, to help you prep your home before winter arrives.

Don’t get overwhelmed with Fall to-dos, because they are arming you with a few tips to help tackle a few musts!

There are a Big 3 for exterior work, and it starts with your gutters. We walk thru the importance of clearing out your gutters, lawn clean-up like leaves, garden beds, aerating, and covering or storing lawn furniture.

Not soon after autumn, winter comes, so it’s important to be thinking about how to keep your house insulated and warm during the winter.



We look inside a dollhouse to help prep your house for winter, such as:

1. Schedule inspections: HVAC, plumbing, chimney

2. Seal windows

3. Cover air conditioner

4. Adjust thermostats

5. Reverse ceiling fans

It’s also a good time to do a seasonal check on your safety items at home! Talk about checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and a fire escape plan with kids.



Visit theCityMoms blog for more great tips and tricks.



