Getting creative (and individual) in the ciKitchen with Jen Lask

Mini Apple Crisp
Ingredients
• 1 apple, peeled and sliced
• 1 tbs flour
• 2 tbs brown sugar
• 2 tbs oats
• 1 tbs butter, cubed
• 1/4 tsp cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Place peeled and cut apple slices into ramekin, set aside.
- In separate bowl, mix together the rest of the ingredients until clumps form.
- Place the clumps on top of the apple slices.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.
- Serve with a scoop of ice cream (optional but always the right call) and enjoy!