Getting creative (and individual) in the ciKitchen with Jen Lask

Mini Apple Crisp

Ingredients
• 1 apple, peeled and sliced
• 1 tbs flour
• 2 tbs brown sugar
• 2 tbs oats
• 1 tbs butter, cubed
• 1/4 tsp cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Place peeled and cut apple slices into ramekin, set aside.
  3. In separate bowl, mix together the rest of the ingredients until clumps form.
  4. Place the clumps on top of the apple slices.
  5. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.
  6. Serve with a scoop of ice cream (optional but always the right call) and enjoy!

