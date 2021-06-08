Getting back to normal at Champaign Public Library plus fun summer reads

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

News and Programs:

-We are thrilled to announce that we’re moving back to our pre-pandemic hours. Starting on June 14, the library will be open from 9 AM-9 PM from Monday-Thursday. We will continue to be open from 9 AM-6 PM on Friday/Saturday and 12 PM-6 PM on Sunday.

-During the summer, we have weekly Take and Make craft programs for preschoolers and teens. Pick up all the supplies you need to make a fun, age-appropriate craft project, then follow along with our video tutorial to create your masterpiece. Kit pickups begin at 10 AM every Thursday. We also have Take and Makes for school-age kids every other week at both the Main Library and the Douglass Branch, and a special Juneteenth Take & Make at our Douglass Branch Library. Full details are available at the library’s web site: champaign.org/events.

-Curious about e-books and e-magazines? On June 22 at 2 PM, join us for a live webinar that will take you through the basics of accessing these great resources. If you can’t make the live presentation, you can watch at any time on the library’s YouTube channel.

Books Featured Today:

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Impostor Syndrome by Kathy Wang

Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau